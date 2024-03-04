Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.93 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 59.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 58% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

