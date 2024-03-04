Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 2,412 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $143,079.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,710 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $154,171.90.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,493 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $91,819.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $115,979.84.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

