Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 2,412 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $143,079.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,710 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $154,171.90.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,493 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $91,819.50.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $115,979.84.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.
View Our Latest Analysis on EXAS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.