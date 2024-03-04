Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Trading Down 2%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Exco Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.