EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EYPT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,487. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,707 shares in the company, valued at $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,443,235 shares of company stock worth $27,051,095 and sold 2,257,282 shares worth $44,011,561. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

