Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 774,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,656.0 days.
Ferrovial Price Performance
OTCMKTS FERVF remained flat at $39.53 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.74. Ferrovial has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.53.
About Ferrovial
