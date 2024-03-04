Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,366.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNF remained flat at $45.87 during midday trading on Monday. Fielmann Group has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43.

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

