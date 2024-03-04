FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,232,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 14,670,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132,320.0 days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance
FCBBF stock remained flat at $13.89 during midday trading on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FinecoBank Banca Fineco
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.