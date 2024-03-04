FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,232,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 14,670,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132,320.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

FCBBF stock remained flat at $13.89 during midday trading on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

