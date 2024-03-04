Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Finning International Trading Down 1.1 %

Finning International stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. Finning International has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.1856 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

