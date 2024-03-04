FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 8,709 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £16.63 million, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.02.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide alarms and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brand names, as well as CO alarm sensors.

