First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.98. 19,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 34,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $412.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9269 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
