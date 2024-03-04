First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.98. 19,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 34,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $412.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9269 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

