First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Update

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Hovde Group raised First Western Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

MYFW traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.08. 39,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,712. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $134.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 42,408 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $695,915.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 73,865 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,866 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,746 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

