Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

FIVN stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.47. 1,147,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,779. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

