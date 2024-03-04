Floki Inu (FLOKI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 268.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,917,077,907,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s dog, Floki, and the Japanese term for dog, Inu. The project is community-led and focused on creating an ecosystem that supports education about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. FLOKI can be used for transactions, trading, and staking within its ecosystem and on DeFi platforms. The project’s creators envision using FLOKI as an integral part of their education-focused ecosystem, such as rewards for learning activities or fees for educational content.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

