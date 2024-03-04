Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $44,868.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,953,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00.

Forge Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FRGE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.00. 307,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,174. The stock has a market cap of $350.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

About Forge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter worth $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

