George W. Lemaitre Sells 36,600 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.5 %

LMAT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

