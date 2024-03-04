Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 6,036,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,146,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geron Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

