Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,183,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,933,800 shares.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

GBNXF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. 30,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,657. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 32.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

