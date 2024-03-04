GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89.30 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $89.30 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90143467 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

