GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$166.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.9 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.95.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,914,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.