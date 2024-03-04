GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $6,589,068.32 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57.

On Friday, December 8th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12.

GDDY stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,193. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,076 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

