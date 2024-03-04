Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Update

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,800 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 801,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphite Bio by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,202,954 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Graphite Bio by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 823,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,425,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GRPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,214. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.