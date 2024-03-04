Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GOF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. 1,143,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares in the company, valued at $215,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $190,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

