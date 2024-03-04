Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.14

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 104523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAI. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Haivision Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The firm has a market cap of C$148.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.86.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2699784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

