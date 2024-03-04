Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
HSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on HSII
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.