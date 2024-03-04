Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.91 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.20). Approximately 21,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 355,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.76 ($0.20).

Henderson Diversified Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -397.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.12.

Henderson Diversified Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Henderson Diversified Income’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

