Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.74

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 5019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.