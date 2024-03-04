Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

HPE stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,025,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $173,718.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at $781,454.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after buying an additional 4,647,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,621 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

