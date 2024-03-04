High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Up 0.1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.78. 43,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 84,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.
High Income Securities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 11.57%. This is a boost from High Income Securities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
