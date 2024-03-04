High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Up 0.1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.78. 43,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 84,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

High Income Securities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 11.57%. This is a boost from High Income Securities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

