Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $178.92 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.14 or 0.00017855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $178.92 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,737,331 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

