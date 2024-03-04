ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Hits $314.23 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $314.23 million and $101.09 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 982,288,137 coins and its circulating supply is 982,302,815 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 981,988,224.5326935. The last known price of ICON is 0.32038578 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $43,554,355.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

