IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

