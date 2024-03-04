Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 117000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Imagine Lithium Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$9.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.85.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
