Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $36.59. 166,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.46.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 18.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.