Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $36.59. 166,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 18.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.2547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

