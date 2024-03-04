Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 1,278,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.2 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.07. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1309 per share. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -139.47%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

