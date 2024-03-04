Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 643,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,698.0 days.

Inpex Price Performance

IPXHF stock remained flat at $12.77 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Inpex has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.54.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

