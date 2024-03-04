Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Sells 1,678 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AMD stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $205.36. 86,722,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,505,742. The firm has a market cap of $328.58 billion, a PE ratio of 398.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.51 and a twelve month high of $211.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.16.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
