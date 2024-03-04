Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.01. 1,043,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.