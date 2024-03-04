Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.76. The stock had a trading volume of 116,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,783. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

