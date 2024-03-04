Insider Selling: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) EVP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HWM traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

