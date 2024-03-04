Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 115,136 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.3 %

LFST traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. 1,651,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.41. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

