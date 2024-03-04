Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,025 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $1,797,739.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,821,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,946,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORN stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.25. The company had a trading volume of 106,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.45 and a 200 day moving average of $261.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $304.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 687,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morningstar by 60.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after buying an additional 380,391 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 43.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $81,798,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

