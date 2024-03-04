Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $269,505.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,847.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.

On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. 17,295,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,753,553. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

