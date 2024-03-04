Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 18.6 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $168.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,074.34. 20,098,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,948,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.33. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $1,155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.09.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

