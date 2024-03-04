Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $221,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $221,640.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $191,730.00.

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 622,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.91. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,809,000 after buying an additional 168,125 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,440,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,039,000 after buying an additional 75,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

