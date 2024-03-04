Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 11,678 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $865,106.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares in the company, valued at $924,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.55. 622,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,809,000 after buying an additional 168,125 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,089,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,440,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,039,000 after buying an additional 75,980 shares during the period.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

