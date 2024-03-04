Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 2,875 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.18. The company had a trading volume of 663,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.27.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

