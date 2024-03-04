IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance
IGXT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 95,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,930. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.42.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IntelGenx Technologies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.