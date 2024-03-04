IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance

IGXT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 95,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,930. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.42.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.