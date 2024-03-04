Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.91. 48,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 19,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Intellinetics Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.43% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

