Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

VLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $11.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

