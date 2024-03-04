Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.44

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 24007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after buying an additional 9,814,038 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,438,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,654 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.